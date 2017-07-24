A Return to Normalcy

After a brief hot spell that brought Columbus its hottest weather of the summer, we’re headed back to a more typical late July weather regime this week. To begin with, the large upper ridge has weakened and moved west a bit, leaving the Plains region as the only part of the country outside the southwest deserts that will top 100ºF today and tomorrow. That has allowed an upper trough to replace the hot ridge east of the Mississippi River, bringing some refreshing cooling to the Great Lakes and Northeast and for us in the South, bringing temperatures down at least a bit.

Columbus hit 98º both Friday and Saturday followed by 95º on Sunday, with the downward trend likely to continue today and tomorrow. Despite less intense heat, instability is expected to be a bit higher and a more unsettled upper atmosphere with the ridge now retreating should give us increased shower and thunderstorm activity today and Tuesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around this afternoon and again Tuesday, while high temperatures should drop a few degrees today and a few more on Tuesday thanks to the extra cloud cover and increased coverage of storms. Wednesday and Thursday may turn out to be a bit quieter as we return to more isolated activity, then a more unsettled pattern is forecast to take over by Friday into next weekend with higher rain chances returning.

