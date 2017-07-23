Protesters hoping to put an end to violence in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA- Protesters say the violence in Columbus has gone too far.

“We started looking at the situations that’s going on out here on the streets people are being killed. We started seeing the numbers of people that are being killed and we figured somebody’s got to do something, somebody has to bring awareness. We can see it on social media we can see it on the news.” Benjamin Whitaker, Protester

Protesters say the crimes are senseless.

“I want the violence so stop and I’m going to be here yelling in the streets stop the violence because it haven’t happened at my front door, but it could and I want to stop it before it happens to somebody else’s son somebody else’s daughter let us stop the violence right now.” Mark Lawrence, Protester

We asked demonstrators what they think is causing all the recent killings.

“The lack of jobs in many cases, lack of education. We understand being poor doesn’t make you have to commit crimes but we’re looking at that as a partial part of the issues that they are facing the lack of opportunities.” Benjamin Whitaker, Protester

Lawrence says he is organizing an “End to the Violence March” soon in Columbus.

“We come together for the same cause, go in different communities around the city of Columbus where the homicides have happened and we protest at those spots letting people know that it’s not going to continue in our city.” Mark Lawrence, Protester

A peaceful gathering these protesters hope will put an end to the violence all across Columbus.