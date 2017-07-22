Scattered showers & storms through mid-week

The start of the work week is off to a mostly cloudy start with scattered showers and storms – which will help keep temperatures slightly cooler in the upper 80s and low 90s. Scattered storms last through Wednesday and clear briefly on Thursday. These storms will mainly be diurnal – developing in the afternoon from daytime heating then clearing after sunset after losing fuel from the heat.

More scattered showers and storms move in for the weekend and start of this coming work week as a cold front stalls over us and a low pressure storm system tracks south. Main threats with any of these storms will be gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning.