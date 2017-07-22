High heat & humidity continue through the weekend

Tomorrow will be similar to today with limited coverage and showers and storms remaining isolated. These will become more widespread or scattered by the start of the work week on Monday. More cloud cover will also keep temperatures a little cooler in the lower 90s to upper 80s by the start of the week. Scattered showers and storms then last through Wednesday along a stalled frontal boundary. We’ll see a little more sun and lower rain chances by Thursday and Friday to end the week with hotter temperatures.

