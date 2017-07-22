Fort Benning soldier included in 3 overnight shooting deaths in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA- Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms to News 3, 26 year-old Donald Matthews a Fort Benning soldier was among the three who were shot and killed in Columbus overnight.

Surgery was performed on the soldier but he was pronounced dead around 6:30 Saturday morning at Midtown Medical Center.

Police are also searching for the suspect who shot 32 year old Robert Lockhart.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says a family dispute led to the shooting.

Police are investigating another overnight shooting on 4th Avenue in Columbus.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says they are investigating it as a death investigation.

News 3 will have the latest on all four shootings tonight on Evening Edition.