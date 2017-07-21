Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

FILE - In this May 9, 2017, file photo, White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over hiring of new communications aide. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned, CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett has confirmed.

Spicer resigned on Friday morning, shortly after President Trump selected Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Spicer has taken more of a background role in the administration in recent weeks, with deputy White House Press Sarah Huckabee Sanders taking over most of the White House press briefings. CBS News previously reported Spicer was seeking a more strategic communications role in the White House in recent weeks.

