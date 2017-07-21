Report shows several security violations in June inmate escape, deadly attack on Ga. corrections officers

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — A report issued by Georgia corrections officials concludes there were numerous security police violations in the lead-up to the escape of two inmates from a prison bus last month.

The report released Friday says inmates were left unattended on the bus during stops, the door to the inmate compartment of the bus was not locked and restraints were not double locked. The guards also kept their guns in storage boxes rather than wearing them and weren’t wearing ballistic vests as required.

Authorities say Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe overpowered their guards during a prison transfer on June 13 and used the guards’ guns to kill them before fleeing in a carjacked vehicle. They were caught two days later in Tennessee.

They face charges including murder in the deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

Sgt. Curtis Billue [L] and Sgt. Christopher Monica were both killed Tuesday, June 13, 2017 when two inmates escaped a prison transfer. (CBS)

