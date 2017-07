COLUMBUS, Ga. — You can now zip across the Chattahoochee from Phenix City to Columbus on the new addition to the Blue Heron zip line.

The new course takes zip liners high into the sky.

The new zip line course ranges from 30 feet to 60 feet off the ground.

The new addition is now open to the public and the folks at Whitewater Express encouraging everyone to out and try this new attraction.