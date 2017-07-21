Georgia Department of Corrections announces changes following review of June inmate escape

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s top corrections official says prison workers will be doing many things differently after two inmates escaped last month from a transfer bus and killed their guards.

Corrections Commissioner Greg Dozier says Friday the changes will include trail vehicles for all inmate transports, and there will be video surveillance throughout the bus, not just in inmate compartment. He also says transport officers will get annual refresher training, and the department will do an annual audit focusing solely on inmate transport.

He adds other procedures will be changed to upgrade security.

Authorities say Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe overpowered their guards during a prison transfer on June 13 and used the guards’ guns to kill them before fleeing in a carjacked vehicle. They were caught two days later in Tennessee.

They face charges including murder in the deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue.

A report released early Friday shows the officers had not followed several security measures during and before the incident.