FBI seeks email scheme suspects who took stolen funds from Georgia banks

DALLAS, Tx – The FBI Dallas Field Office seeks information on two email compromise scheme suspects who are believed to be in the Atlanta or surrounding areas.

A press release says the two men made fraudulent withdrawals from two SunTrust banks in Forest Park and Tucker, Georgia. The stolen funds were taken from Texas-based companies via email compromise schemes and transferred to SunTrust Bank accounts.

An email compromise scheme is defined as a sophisticated scam that infiltrates official business email accounts to conduct unauthorized fund transfers. Scammers usually target businesses with overseas suppliers and business partners to make the transfers less noticeable.

The FBI says the first suspect made withdrawals of the stolen money on April 4 in Forest Park. He is described as a black male with long dreadlocks pulled back in a ponytail, glasses, a goatee, and acne scarring on his right cheek. He wore a necklace with a white pendant and a Bluetooth headset around his neck. On his right wrist, the man wore a white bracelet with red lettering referring to the Bible verse Isaiah 54:17. On his left wrist, he wore a watch and a bracelet. He also had a ring on his left hand. The man was dressed in a blue t-shirt, blue and red shorts, and tan and white Nike shoes with a red swoosh.

The second suspect also made fraudulent withdrawals from a Tucker bank on April 5. The FBI says he is also a black male with short black hair, and a goatee. He wore a long-sleeved gray sweater, a striped shirt, dark pants, and bright blue shoes.

If you know these two individuals or have any information concerning this case, please contact your local FBI Office. The FBI’s Dallas Field Office can be reached at 972-559-5000. Tips can also be submitted online.