Family and police chief respond to officer grave disrespect

AMERICUS, Ga. — An update out of Americus, that’s where an officer who was gunned down with his best friend last year is laid to rest. The family shared a picture with News 3 that shows the footprints that were left behind on Officer Smarr’s grave.

The family tells News 3 after monitoring the grave site for more than a week, they started noticing similar images and that’s when they decided to set up surveillance. The mother and police chief, have a message for the suspects, especially for the one accused of spitting on Smarr’s grave.

“Maybe they didn’t get taught respect..not to walk on people’s graves…older people know better but you know…some kids aren’t taught that,” says Janice Smarr.

Janice Smarr, the mother of Officer Nicholas Smarr provided News 3 with surveillance photos. Police say 17-year-old Kaheem Chambers and three other juveniles were arrested and charged with criminal trespass at Nick’s grave site at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Sumter County. Mark Scott, the Americus Police Chief says Officer Smarr was not deserving of such disrespect.

“He was a model-employee. He was a very good officer very much a part of the team…very much well-liked by the community,” says Chief Mark Scott.

News 3 asked Chief Scott is there were any plans in place in terms of closely monitoring Nick’s grave overnight.

“There are already video cameras in place throughout that cemetery so it stays under video surveillance all the time,” says Chief Scott.

News 3 also asked the chief whether the suspects had any ties to the man accused of shooting and killing Officer Nicholas Smarr and Officer Jody Smith. The suspect in their December 2016 shooting deaths, was Minquell Lembrick.

“As far as we know this was just a random foolish decision by four young people. I don’t know why they thought it was a good idea. I don’t know why they did it,” says Chief Scott.

“We was pretty angry at first but when we realized it was kids…that helped a little bit,” says Janice Smarr.

Janice says she’s trying to be understanding when it comes to what happened this week. Despite this, she says she still wants the public to not only respect her son, but also his best friend, Officer Jody Smith.

Police Chief Mark Scott says since the deaths of Officer Smarr and Smith, some people continue to make hateful posts on Facebook. The chief is encouraging people to not do this because it does nothing to solve the problem.