Columbus armed robbery suspects get added charges connected to another local heist

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police say two men already in jail connected to an armed shootout with a pawn shop employee now face additional charges for another robbery in town.

A police report says 23-year-old Jamal Head and 20-year-old Marquis Johnson are charged with business robbery with a gun, aggravated assault business robbery with a gun, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime. The charges stem from an armed robbery at the Circle K on South Lumpkin Road back on June 26.

Police say both suspects were positively identified in a photo line up.

Head and Johnson were already in Muscogee County Jail charged in a July 12 armed robbery at the Village Pawn shop on Fort Benning Road.

As News 3 reported, both suspects are accused of attempting to rob the pawn shop before exchanging more than 50 gunshots with a store employee. They were arrested after a brief car chase and standoff along with 21-year-old Quantavius Pigler, who police say was the getaway driver.

Jamal Head also faces charges connected to at least three more armed robberies in the Columbus area.