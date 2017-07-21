City looks to revamp historic Liberty District

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local historic area is facing financial hardships after a storm back in December caused major damaged to the Liberty Theatre.

The storm caused thousands in damages and as a result it has made it difficult for big productions to take place on center stage.

Recently a meeting was held to see what could be done to revive the Liberty Theatre and the Liberty District.

The Liberty District has been around since the 1900’s and now the city of Columbus hopes to preserve that history with a twist.

The city wants to make the Liberty District an extension of Uptown, with mixed-use development which includes housing, restaurants, hotels, and entertainment.

The liberty district is bounded by Victory Drive to 11th Street and Veterans Parkway to 10th Avenue.

Back in the ’50s and ’60s the Liberty District used to be a thriving area with residents, restaurants, professional offices and entertainment.

Below is the vision the Columbus City Planning Department sees for the Liberty District.