Bomb threats force evacuation from 3 LaGrange businesses Thursday

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Greenville man is in Troup County Jail after police say he admitted to calling in three bomb threats to LaGrange businesses.

A press release says 25-year-old Marcus Blount was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Friday morning after an extensive investigation.

LaGrange police say the bomb threat calls were placed to the KIA of LaGrange, Mike Patton Auto, and Verizon stores on Lafayette Parkway around 6 p.m. Thursday.

A massive response from several state and local agencies converged on the area and successfully evacuated all three businesses. K9 units were sent in from the Troup County Sherriff’s Office, Phenix City Police Department, Muscogee County Sherriff’s Office, and Georgia Tech Police Department. The dogs cleared all three stores and found no explosives.

Police say Blount was arrested in Meriwether County as a person of interest Friday. Under questioning, police say he admitted to placing all three bomb threat calls.

Blount faces three charges of Transmitting a False Public Alarm and remains in the Troup County Jail.