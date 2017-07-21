Auburn Police Division enters into agreement with FBI to tackle cyber crimes

AUBURN, Ala. — With the accessibility of the Internet being at all-time highs, the potential for cyber crimes has increased, and there is a need to be more proactive on preventing them from happening.

Cyber crimes include but are not limited to: identity and financial theft, infrastructure crimes and more.

To ensure they are armed with more knowledge on these crimes, the Auburn Police Division entered into an agreement with the FBI and its cyber task force. Auburn City Council approved the agreement at their meeting Tuesday night.

The task force allows APD to partner with the FBI and other agencies to combat cyber crime in the area, but allows them to reach out further and learn about emerging threats. The police division already partners with the FBI and other agencies for task forces, but this is the first relating to cyber crimes.

“Anytime that we can have the resources and the manpower of working with a federal agency like that, it’s helpful to both groups,” Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said. “There’s much more information sharing now between federal, state and local agencies than there were 15 or 20 years ago.”

Chief Register added that the police division can renew the agreement annually, but feels the city will be in it for the long haul.

“This is just another piece of the puzzle, the broad picture of public safety,” Chief Register said. “Everything we can do to lessen the likelihood of one of our citizens or a student at the university from being a victim of a crime, we’re going to take that step, and this is another one of those steps.”