A Little Less Heat?

Columbus saw temperatures soar to a high of 98º on Thursday, the hottest temperature so far this year and likely the peak of our recent hot spell. After another scorcher today, the heat will be on the wane over the weekend with more typical July heat and humidity returning to the forecast.

Rain and thunderstorms will also be back in the picture, though Friday and Saturday won’t bring more than a stray afternoon shower or a thunderstorm. Coverage will pick up a bit Sunday, and by next Monday we should be back in a normal July pattern of daily scattered thundershowers. To go along with the increase in showers, high temperatures will fall back to near normal or slightly below average late July readings for much of next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast