Woman shot in apartment complex off Cusseta Road, CPD confirms

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local woman is in Midtown Medical Center facing life-threatening injuries after police say she was shot early Thursday morning.

News 3’s Ashley Lewis is on the scene at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Cusseta Road where she reports heavy police presence.

Officers confirm to WBRL they have a vague idea of the suspect, but have not been able to locate them at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.