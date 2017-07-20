Today is the 48th anniversary of the first lunar landing

WFLA and CNN Staff Published:
FILE - In this July 1969 file photo, Astronaut Edwin Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. (AP/Photo, NASA, file)

TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA/CNN) — It’s been 48 years since that famous small step and giant leap.

Apollo 11 landed on the moon’s surface for the first time in history at 4:18 p.m. on July 20th, 1969.

More than 200,000 miles away on earth, half a billion people were watching on television.

Neil Armstrong placed the first human foot on another world. And he uttered those famous words, “One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”

The Apollo 11 astronauts planted an American Flag on the moon and an indelible image in the history books.

