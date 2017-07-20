Sweltering but Temporary

Our little hot spell is likely to peak today and Friday, with more typical summer weather expected to return over the weekend. Our weather for now is dominated by a sprawling high pressure dome that’s bringing hot air to a large part of the U.S. east of the Rockies. Parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley regions will experience triple-digit high temperatures today and tomorrow.

Georgia and Alabama are just getting a taste of this heat. Columbus could see its hottest temperature of the summer today, with air temperatures possibly reaching the upper 90s and the heat index topping 100 for several hours in the afternoon. A heat-generated stray thundershower can’t be totally ruled out, but chances will be low – probably no more than 10%.

Over the weekend the upper ridge will build west as the opposite – a trough – digs into the northeastern quadrant of the country. That will moderate our daily highs a bit closer to normal, with lower 90s returning as soon as Sunday. Daily shower and thunderstorm activity will gradually increase by early next week, improving our chances for rain.

