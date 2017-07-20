Supporteen Youth, Inc. fundraiser going on Thursday night at Jason’s Deli in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga- Happening today, a local youth organization is holding a special fundraiser– and you can help just by going out to eat.

Supporteen Youth is a mentoring program that helps children and their families. It provides support to kids ages 8-18 in the Chattahoochee Valley Area by mentoring them toward success.

Tonight, Thursday, July 20, if you dine at Jason’s Deli in Columbus on Whittlesey Boulevard in the Columbus Park Crossing between 5 and 10 pm, just tell your cashier you wish for a portion of your purchase to go to Supporteen.

“[If diners] let them know they are there for the fundraiser, to support Supporteen Youth, Jason’s Deli will give us 15% of their proceeds,” says Sabrina Leonard, Program Coordinator of Supporteen Youth.

Supporteen Youth is a program founded in the Chattahoochee Valley to help local young people. It involves both the parents and kids in its mentorship programs. To learn more, please visit the organization’s website.