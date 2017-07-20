McCain says he’s grateful and will return soon following brain tumor treatment

By Published: Updated:
John McCain
FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after a blood clot was removed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Arizona Sen. John McCain says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support after his brain cancer diagnosis. He’s promising to be back soon.

In a tweet Thursday, McCain says: “I greatly appreciate the outpouring of support – unfortunately for my sparring partners in Congress, I’ll be back soon, so stand-by!”

McCain’s office said late Wednesday that the 80-year-old senator had been diagnosed with cancer. Doctors in Arizona removed a blood clot above his left eye last Friday. Pathology tests revealed a brain tumor associated with the clot.

McCain has been recuperating at his home in Arizona.

