High Heat, then a stray storm or two

High pressure is still responsible for this hot forecast. The set-up remains the same with the high positioned farther north and the circulation flowing off towards the east of high pressure. Similar to what we had Thursday we may encounter a few storms building on both sides of these storms.  The heat will not go away but many will be excited to see if a stray shower or storm may bring late day relief from the heat. It will not be until the end of the week when we see high pressure weaken, only then we will see readings cool down into the lower 90s.

 

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

