GOP senators enter last-ditch effort to rescue health care bill

By Published:
(File: CBS/WCTV)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Republican senators are hunkering down in an eleventh-hour attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

Around two dozen of them met for nearly three hours late Wednesday to try resolving their differences over repealing and replacing much of President Barack Obama’s health care law. When it was over, no one offered evidence of specific progress.

Wyoming GOP Sen. John Barrasso says, “We still do have work to do.”

Top Republicans are trying to revive the legislation. But doing that will require support from at least 50 of the 52 GOP senators, a threshold they’ve been short of for weeks.

Aiming to finally resolve the issue, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll force a vote on the legislation early next week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s