ATLANTA (AP) — State labor officials say Georgia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has dropped to 4.8 percent – the lowest level since September 2007.

The Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday announced the June unemployment figure. It is the fifth month in a row that the state’s jobless rate has declined.

State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement that Georgia’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has been in almost 10 years because employers continue to create jobs.