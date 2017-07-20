4 teens accused of trespassing on fallen officer Nicholas Smarr’s grave

AMERICUS, Ga. — Americus police say four teens are in custody after they were caught trespassing on a fallen officer’s grave site.

A press release says the suspects were arrested late Wednesday night after Officer Nicholas Smarr’s family reported vandalism to his grave at the Oak Grove Cemetery. The Smarr family turned over to police surveillance video taken from a camera placed near the grave after they noticed it had been disturbed.

Police say 17-year-old Kaheem D. Chambers of Americus and three other minors were arrested after reviewing the footage. Chambers remains in Sumter County Jail charged with criminal trespass.

All three minors were charged with curfew violation and criminal trespass. Two of the minors were also charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer. These two will be transferred to Macon for detainment. The third teen was released to a parent.

As News 3 reported, Nick Smarr was gunned down, along with his best friend Jody Smith, while the two were responding to a dangerous suspect call from an Americus apartment complex on December 7, 2016.