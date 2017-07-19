Woman arrested for stealing little league money

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — A Russell County woman is facing charges for taking money from a youth baseball league.

Melissa Glasspoole turned herself in on July 1 after a warrant was issued for her arrest back on June 20.

According to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, Glasspoole resigned as the league’s treasurer around April 21. A few days later after a new treasurer was appointed, the league made a report to the Sheriff’s Office alleging money was missing from the league’s account.

“We do feel like we can prove where $7,000 of the league money is missing during the time frame Mrs. Glasspoole was in charge of it and we feel like we can show that she took that money,” says Sheriff Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor also said there’s potentially up to $12,000 stolen by Glasspoole. Glasspoole is currently out on a $15,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to issue the warrant after obtaining bank records as well as information from Glasspoole and the league.