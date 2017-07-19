WATCH: Why Did The Gator Cross The Road?

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Drivers in Lakeland had a close encounter with a large alligator.

Sherese Walker grabbed her cell phone and recorded some amazing video of the gator as it tried to cross the road.

This happened on Sleepy Hill Road in North Lakeland.

The video shows the gator in the grassy median. The gator appears to start to cross the road, then hesitates and walks across the median and crosses the other side of the road.

Drivers stop abruptly when they see the gator scrambling across the road, then vanish into a nearby wooded area.

Sherese Walker shared the video on the Lakeland Police Department Facebook page with the comment, “If anyone walks on Sleepy Hill, be careful.”