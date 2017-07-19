The Heat is On

As high pressure builds a broad ridge over the nation’s midsection, we’ll continue to see warm, humid mornings and hotter daytime highs for the rest of this work week. Maximum temperatures could be some of the hottest of the season with the heat index reaching into triple digits each afternoon thanks to high humidity and dew points which should stay in the 70º+ range.

At the same time, afternoon thunderstorm activity will decrease with only a slight chance for development on Wednesday, and then even less coverage – if any – Thursday and Friday as the upper ridge keeps the instability low. Stormy weather will take on a “rim of fire” pattern often seen in the summer where rounds of rain and thunderstorms happen in an arc around the rim of the upper ridge with little development right underneath it.

The heat will peak Friday and Saturday, then moderate a bit as the ridge begins to break down in the eastern states, eventually leading to a resurgence in showers and thunderstorms for our area late in the weekend and early next week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast