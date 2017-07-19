Possible drowning at lake off Sandfort Road

LADONIA, Ala. — Authorities are searching for a person who went under water in a lake and did not resurface.

According to Russell County EMA Director, Bob Franklin the call came in around 4:15 of someone diving into a lake at the Country Cottages on Sandfort Road and didn’t come back up.

Authorities on scene have a drone in the air assisting in the search.

