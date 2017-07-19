Possible drowning at lake off Sandfort Road

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

LADONIA, Ala. — Authorities are searching for a person who went under water in a lake and did not resurface.

According to Russell County EMA Director, Bob Franklin the call came in around 4:15 of someone diving into a lake at the Country Cottages on Sandfort Road and didn’t come back up.

Authorities on scene have a drone in the air assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Possible drowning at lake off Sandfort Road

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s