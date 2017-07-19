Phenix City man indicted after allegedly stealing $19 million in stolen identity refund fraud scheme

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Phenix City man was arrested Wednesday after being indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiring to file fraudulent refund claims, mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, between November 2010 and December 2013, William Anthony Gosha III aka Boo Boo, and his co-conspirators used stolen IDs to file over 7,000 tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) seeking more than $19 million in fraudulent refunds.

The indictment alleges that Gosha obtained IDs of inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections and that his co-conspirators obtained IDs from multiple sources, including an Alabama state agency. The indictment charges that they used these IDs to file the fraudulent tax returns.

Gosha and his co-conspirators also allegedly obtained several Electronic Filing Identification Numbers in the names of sham tax preparation businesses in order to file the fraudulent returns and apply for tax refund-related bank products from financial institutions.

If convicted, Gosha faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the conspiracy count, a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count of wire and mail fraud and a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison for each count of aggravated identity theft. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, forfeiture and monetary penalties.