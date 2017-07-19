Local gym pushing to raise $5k for kids with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Orangetheory Fitness of Columbus hopes to raise $5,000 special needs programs. CORTA promotes and develops the growth of tennis through leagues, programs, coaching, mentoring, leadership, and community outreach.

Orangetheory has raised $5,000 and will present CORTA with the check on July 19th at 3pm. Orangetheory & CORTA have decided to extend the fundraiser to raise another $5,000 and on July 19th The gym be offering free classes and a one-day CORTA special for anyone who comes out in support.

The money will be used to fund multipke programs which include the TennisWorks, special needs tennis programs, Special Olympics Regional Tennis Games, and the new wheel chair tennis program.

For more information click here or call (706) 905-1870.