The weather forecast is hot of course with readings topping off to 95°. The heat index values will easily be measured (in the shade) at 103°. At this time your only relief will come in the form of a passing shower or storm.

And this will be few and far between. The set-up remains the same with a strong ridge of high pressure at the surface and aloft. Occasionally there will be a weak upper level system enough for a stray storm.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast