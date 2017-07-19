Eufaula police arrest suspect in Edna Street shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. — Eufaula police announce Wednesday a man previously brought in for questioning about a shooting on Edna Street  is now in custody as a suspect.

A press release says 46-year-old Willie Edward Steele is charged with attempted murder, first degree burglary, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He is being held at the Eufaula City Jail until a bond hearing.

Police say the shooting victim, 34-year-old Cedric D. Price of Eufaula, remains in critical condition at a Montgomery hospital.

As News 3 reported, officers were called to the shooting at a home on Edna Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening. Price was found shot close range with a shotgun and hit in his upper thigh.

Police say Steele and Price are not related, but the incident does appear to be “domestic in nature”.

The case remains under investigation.

