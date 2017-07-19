Davis Love III and son Dru help junior golfers shave strokes off their game at Barbasol Championship

OPELIKA, Al – It was only a matter of time before shaving cream made an appearance on the course at the Barbasol Championship. 21-time PGA Tour winner Davis Love III and his son Dru hosted a junior golf clinic on the driving range at Grand National. The event was highlighted by a demonstration of Davis and Dru hitting balls with various clubs through a mountain of Barbasol shaving cream piled atop a cardboard box.

Love III, winner of the 1997 PGA Championship, and his son, answered questions from the kids and offered easy to understand swing tips for those new to the game.

The Loves spoke with the kids on a range of topics, from maintaining high moral values, to how to hit from the trees.

Dru Love is just beginning his pro career after playing for the University of Alabama. The Barbasol Championship provides a rare opportunity for him to play in the same tournament with his dad, who turned pro in 1985, and captained the victorious 2016 United States Ryder Cup team.