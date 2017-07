SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – People are upset after luxury car brand, Audi, compared women to used cars in a new ad.

The commercial aired in China and it shows a young couple on their wedding day.

The groom’s mother suddenly interrupts the ceremony to inspect the bride.

The ad then shows an Audi car and a narrator says, “An important decision must be made carefully.”

Some viewers blasted the video and called it sexist and others vowed to boycott the car company.