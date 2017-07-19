Alabama man shoots 820-pound hog in front yard

Associated Press Published:

SAMSON, Ala. (AP) — Wild hogs aren’t unusual in rural south Alabama, but Wade Seago says he’d never seen anything like the 820-pound animal he shot and killed in his front yard.

Seago tells al.com that he and his daughter spotted the massive hog in their yard in Samson after the family’s pet Schnauzer started barking.

Feral hogs cause millions of dollars in damage annually, and Seago thought it could harm the family pet. So he got his .38-caliber handgun and took aim.

Seago says it took three shots to drop the hog, which he weighed on scales at a peanut company.

Seago shot the hog last week, with no regrets. Hunters on private land can kill all the feral hogs they want under Alabama law.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s