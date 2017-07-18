The heat is on rain just sporadic

Now let’s look further ahead for the weekend still keeping it hot now but will be a slight ramp-up of a stray shower storm based on minimal weakening of the surface hi. Don’t bank on getting much rain as you could see this extended forecast and in fact once high-pressure weakens locally, The high-pressure will extend farther east and begin to swing moisture and lift it back here to only bring an isolated showers and storms, which means this is a little bit greater than stray and temperatures will reflect to more average readings for highs in overnight lows down into the low to mid 70s once again.

Tropical Storm Don formed in the tropical Atlantic on Monday and will bring rain and wind to the Windward Islands. It is forecast to dissipate by late in the week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast