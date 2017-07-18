River City Soap Box Derby to roll in and raise money for Let’s Grow (STEAM)x

The Let’s Grow (STEAM)x program offers local kids the chance to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math in a fun new way. Now, organizers are gearing up for the River City Soap Box Derby which will allow qualifying young engineers to show off their hard work and race for a $300 prize.

President and CEO Robbie Branscomb joins the News 3 Midday Community Watch to talk about the program’s vision to bring education into the light of fun and imagination.

The River City Soap Box Derby will be July 29 with opening ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. It will be at Lake Bottom park on 17th Street near Columbus High School.

Contact Robbie Branscomb for more information or if you would like to donate to the program: 706-577-3409 or email at info@letsgrowsteam.org.

You can also visit Let’s Grow (STEAM)x on their website and on Facebook.