Meet Link, the News 3 Midday Pet of the Week! Link is waiting at PAWS Humane to find a new home.

Director of Marketing Casey Smith tells News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton Link had a hard start to life after he was left on a heavy chain outside since he was small. Smith says Link has made a remarkable recovery and now needs a good home.

Link is a four-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix, and he — like any other Pit Bull — qualified for a free fixing surgery courtesy of the Columbus Fix a Pit program. The initiative is sponsored by Animal SOS.

If you own a Pit Bull or Pit Bull type dog and need a spay/neuter surgery, have it done for free at any of the facilities participating in Columbus Fix a Pit.