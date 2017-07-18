Eufaula PD questions suspect in Monday evening shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. — The Eufaula Police Department says a man has turned himself in as a suspect in a shooting on Edna Street.

The department says via Facebook the victim, 34-year-old Cedric D. Price of Eufaula, was shot in his upper leg around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening. Officers and Eufaula Fire Medics performed emergency first aid on the scene before Price was taken to Medical Center Barbour for treatment. He has now been flown to a Montgomery hospital in critical condition.

Police say they identified a suspect after questioning witnesses to the shooting. The Facebook post says officers were able to make contact with the suspect and he turned himself in. He is being held for questioning in the incident.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity at this time since charges have not yet been filed.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.