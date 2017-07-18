Drier and Hotter

Low clouds and patchy fog formed across the area early Tuesday morning, in part due to the high moisture content of the air after extensive rains on Monday. This should dissolve quickly once the sun is out and we begin to heat up during the morning.

Over the next few days an upper air ridge is forecast to strengthen over the country’s midsection, then expand southeast. This will result in a sprawling hot air dome bringing above normal high temperatures to a large part of the country. For Georgia and especially Alabama, this pattern is likely to bring our hottest weather of the season so far. Temperatures will be able to climb into the upper 90s, with Friday and Saturday likely to be the peak of the heat for our area.

At the same time, the relatively stable upper ridge is likely to cut daily rain chances to nearly nothing beginning Wednesday, although in the middle of summer there could be up to a 10% chance for a shower or storm on nearly any given day. The next chance for widespread rain is not likely to come until the beginning of next week.

Meanwhile, days continue to get shorter this summer; in Columbus by the end of this month we will have lost 33 minutes of daylight since the summer solstice on June 21.

Tropical Storm Don formed in the tropical Atlantic on Monday and will bring rain and wind to the Windward Islands. It is forecast to dissipate by late in the week.

