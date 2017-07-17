Rain and storms wane

A front well towards our north has been responsible for scattered showers and storms. These storms have been driven by an upper level disturbance traveling along the cool front across north Alabama and north Georgia. At the same time, there’s an area or surface low trying to form over the western Panhandle and northern Gulf. This will be the battle zone where a weak surface high and Gulf moisture will interact. The weak surface high will eventually become stronger and readings will increase as well. We will begin to feel readings by Thursday through Saturday easily climb into the mid-90s and overnight lows into the mid to upper 70s. Next week as summer would have it, The pattern will shift back to a weak surface high and then we’ll introduce showers and storms again.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast