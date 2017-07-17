Our Kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookies

By Published:

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup unsalted butter (softened)
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 1 cup of brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 1/4 cups of all purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup of chocolate chips

STEPS

  1. Cream your butter and sugars.
  2. Add vanilla and eggs, then beat well.
  3. In separate bowl mix flour, baking soda, and salt.
  4. Slowly add dry ingredients to creamy mixture in first bowl.
  5. Make sure you blend ingredients well
  6. Stir in chocolate chips.
  7. Bake in oven at 350 for 12 -14 minutes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s