Our Kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookies

INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup unsalted butter (softened)
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 cup of brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 eggs
- 2 1/4 cups of all purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup of chocolate chips
STEPS
- Cream your butter and sugars.
- Add vanilla and eggs, then beat well.
- In separate bowl mix flour, baking soda, and salt.
- Slowly add dry ingredients to creamy mixture in first bowl.
- Make sure you blend ingredients well
- Stir in chocolate chips.
- Bake in oven at 350 for 12 -14 minutes.