John McCain undergoes surgery, health care vote delayed due to absence

(CBS) — Senator John McCain underwent surgery Friday at Phoenix’s Mayo Clinic to remove a blood clot from above his left eye and will recover at home in Arizona next week, the senator’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

The Mayo Clinic said surgeons removed the blood clot during a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision. McCain, 80, is “resting comfortably at home and is in good condition,” the Mayo Clinic said.

McCain’s office said he will be recovering at home in Arizona “on the advice of his doctors.”

McCain’s daughter, Meghan, a Fox News host, tweeted her father “will be back soon.”

Thank you to the incredible team at @mayoclinic Arizona for taking such good care of my father -he will be back soon https://t.co/uKaUjZrOqv — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 16, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday night the Senate will not vote on the health care vote in McCain’s absence. Republicans need 50 votes to pass the bill, but two Republicans — Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine — and all the Democrats have said they will vote against it. Without McCain, the GOP only has 49 votes.

But even with McCain, it was far from certain the Republicans could get 50 votes. McConnell had to postpone the vote before the July 4th recess because he lacked enough support, and it’s unclear if all those holdouts — including McCain — had changed to yes.

The Congressional Budget Office is expected to release the cost estimate of the bill early next week. McConnell said earlier this week that the Senate will stay in session in the first two weeks of August.

President Trump said it would be “very bad” if Republicans fail to pass the Obamacare repeal.

“I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset,” Mr. Trump told Christian Broadcasting Network’s Pat Robertson. “But I’m sitting waiting for that bill to come to my desk. I hope that they do it. They’ve been promising it for years. They’ve been promising it ever since Obamacare, which is failed. It’s a failed experiment. It is totally gone. It’s out of business and we have to get this done. Repeal and replace.”