Investigation inches closer to identifying man found burned in car trunk, coroner says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Investigators may be very close to identifying the man whose body was found severely burned in a car trunk on Harbison Drive exactly one week ago.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan tells WRBL he has had several parents come forward who believe the dead man may be their son. Bryan says saliva samples were taken from the people who volunteered and they will be tested against the burned man’s DNA.

As News 3 reported, Columbus police sent out a call for information after the body was discovered around 5:30 a.m. Monday, July 10. The man was found locked inside the trunk of a red 2006 Pontiac G6, 2-door while it was on fire.

Police described the victim as a man in his late teens to early 30’s, but could not provide any more details because the body was so badly burned.

Coroner Bryan says he will release the victim’s name after DNA tests come back from the crime lab.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.