CPD searches for missing truck, live-in boyfriend of early morning homicide victim

UPDATE:

12:00 P.M. — The Columbus Police Department releases new information Monday afternoon on the investigation into a woman found dead in her home earlier in the day.

The release from Lieutenant Greg Touchberry says police are on the lookout for a light brown/bronze 2011 four door Ford F150 that belonged to the victim, 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd. The vehicle has the license plate number: PVY 1284.

Touchberry adds police are also looking for Lloyd’s live-in boyfriend, 42-year-old Cory Hill. He is not listed as a suspect at this time, Touchberry says police only want to account for his whereabouts and talk to him about the shooting.

As News 3 reported, Lloyd was found dead at her home on Meloy Drive early Monday morning. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced her dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m.

Lt. Touchberry says officers were called to the home by Lloyd’s family. Family members say they had not seen or heard from Lloyd in some time and found her dead when they went to the home to check on her.

Anyone with any information about this incident or about the location of Cory Hill, please contact Sgt. Dan Lyon at 706-225-4422 or dlyon@columbusga.org.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide Monday.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms to News 3 a woman was shot to death at a home on Meloy Drive. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m.

Bryan says the the victim, 43-year-old Ruby Lloyd, was pronounced dead at the scene. He also adds she was shot in a possibly “domestic incident”.

Lloyd’s body will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.