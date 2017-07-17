Brookstone miracle survivor to travel with Miracle Riders

COLUMBUS, GA- Andrew Wade was diagnosed with cancer back in 2013. His Brookstone classmates felt he was the perfect person to help raise awareness across the country. They’re are making it possible by sending him with the Miracle Riders on a motorcycle with the Brookstone Class of 2019 inscribed on it.

“A lot of my classmates don’t know about the miracle riders that much there’s a lot of people here, so it’s good that we’ll be able to show everyone what we do and why we’re here.” Andrew Wade, Cancer Survivor/Traveling with Miracle Riders

Miracle Rider Scott Ressmeyer has made this journey a few times.

“Today is kind of a celebration for Andrew getting ready to go on his first ride with us, you know we’ve been doing this ride for seven years kind of of took the year off last year.” Scott Ressmyeir, Miracle Riders

Scott and the Miracle Riders have traveled to 47 states.

“We chose to do Alaska it’s a state that we haven’t been to. The past rides we’ve always done the lower 48 states and we would do it continuously so we feel like we need to do something different.” Scott Ressmyeir, Miracle Riders

Wade isn’t the only one excited about the trip.

“My parents like I said they’re excited I’m excited too of course they all are like it’s a once in a life time opportunity and my dad was like I’ve never been to Alaska it was on his bucket list and stuff like that. I’m only 17 so it’s nice to do something this nice at this age.” Andrew Wade, Cancer Survivor/Traveling with Miracle Riders

Wade says he’s thankful for the sponsorship from the Brookstone School.

“We were able to get Brookstone to sponsor so one of our riders got skins on the motorcycle so it has Brookstone and our class name all over it as a sponsor and we’re going to take a flight up to the arctic circle.” Andrew Wade, Cancer Survivor/Traveling with Miracle Riders