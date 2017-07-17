Brides-to-be panic as bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes

(CBS) — Customers of bridal retailer Alfred Angelo are in a state of confusion after the company declared bankruptcy this week and abruptly shut down its stores nationwide.

“They called and said they were going out of business and pick it up by 6 o’clock,” Nicole Gross, a bridesmaid in an upcoming wedding, told CBS News in New York. Gross got her gown, but many walked away empty-handed.

Alfred Angelo has more than 60 stores nationwide. Its corporate offices in Florida are empty, and a request for comment went unanswered. The company, known for its Disney princess-themed designs, advertises wedding gowns costing up to $2,200 on its website.

The company also supplies dresses to other bridal retailers. Two businesses contacted by CBS News said they cannot get a hold of anyone at the company, and they don’t know what to tell their customers.

Cindy Neal tried to get her future daughter-in-law’s dress and was told it’s not ready. “This is supposed to be a very important day in her life and one of the most memorable — now there’s a lot of uncertainty,” Neal said.

With other brides now left to wonder if they’ll have a dress for their wedding, many took to Twitter to express their frustration.

#alfredangelo seriously? I find the perfect dress only for you to close your doors & not answer phone calls-you're worse than a bad break up — Katie Mooney (@ktmooney1) July 14, 2017

#alfredangelo 98 days til wedding. Now no bridesmaid dresses. My girls already paid and have nothing. Now have to spend more $. Unreal. — Brooke (@BrooklynnK86) July 14, 2017

Others tweeted offers of help to brides who may not receive their gowns in time for their weddings.

Any women in the SoCal area that need a wedding dress ASAP bc of #alfredangelo closing, I will lend you mine! pic.twitter.com/LyCwfMD3Jn — Macie Hanrahan (@maciecakes13) July 14, 2017

#alfredangelo if you've been affected and can send proof, I will give you my dress for free. DM me. Needs to be cleaned and shipped. pic.twitter.com/X4jADWp1uA — Cassandra Duck (@CassieDuck814) July 14, 2017

Several merchants, including nationwide bridal retailer David’s Bridal, also tweeted offers for discounts of up to 30 percent off of new dresses for brides who have receipts or proof of existing orders with Alfred Angelo.

It remained unclear on Friday whether Alfred Angelo customers would receive items they’d bought.