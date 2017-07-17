Braves activate Sean Rodriguez, Danny Santana from DL

Published:

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have activated utility players Sean Rodriguez and Danny Santana from the disabled list.

Right-hander Jason Hursh and infielder Jace Peterson were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Rodriguez will start at third base in his Braves debut against the Cubs on Monday night. Freddie Freeman is starting at first base.

Rodriguez needed surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder after a vehicle he was driving was rammed by a stolen police car in Miami on Jan. 28. His wife, Giselle, and two of their children were hospitalized and have recovered from their injuries.

There were concerns Rodriguez would miss the season after the surgery. He signed a two-year, $11.5 million deal with Atlanta in November.

Rodriguez set career highs by hitting .270 with 18 homers and 56 RBIs for Pittsburgh in 2016.

Santana missed the minimum 10 days with a bacterial infection.

