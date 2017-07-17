Auburn football Fan Day set for August 19

AUBURN, Al – The annual Auburn Fan Day will take place Saturday, August 19 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. CT behind the Auburn Athletics Complex in the Indoor Practice Facility and Watson Field House. Fan Day is presented by Golden Flake, Auburn Athletics’ oldest corporate partner and the “Official Salted Snack Food of the Auburn Tigers.”

This annual preseason event gives Tiger fans a unique opportunity to interact with their favorite players and coaches. Access to the practice facility area will open at approximately 3:15 p.m. to allow fans to begin getting in line for autographs. The autograph session will end promptly at 5:30 p.m.

Entrance to the practice facility area will be from the Beard-Eaves-Memorial Coliseum parking lot on the north side of the facility. Fans are encouraged to park in the lots north of the practice facility.

Fans may enter the practice facility area at 3:15 p.m. There will be no access to the facility area from Donahue Drive. Fans are encouraged to park north of the complex (coliseum, arena, Biggio Drive, stadium deck).

The 2017 Auburn Football team will be located in the Indoor Practice Facility. The seniors will be on the west end of the building seated at assigned tables. All other players will be on the east end of the building in random order in chairs.

The Auburn volleyball and soccer teams will also be located in the Indoor Practice Facility.

Coach Malzahn will be located on the bottom floor of the Auburn Athletic Complex, while Aubie, Cheerleaders and the Tiger Paws will be located in the Watson Fieldhouse.

In order to serve as many fans as possible, each fan may only bring ONE item to be signed. Autograph items are not restricted as long as they can be transported by one person without holding up the line and do not pose a safety hazard or impede the line. AU Athletics Department staff reserve the right to deny an item if it poses a problem. Players will be arranged with tables clearly marked.

COURTESY AUBURN SPORTS INFORMATION